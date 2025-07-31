BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee suffers worst monthly drop since 2022 on tariff blow, portfolio outflows

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 05:46pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee suffered its worst monthly drop in nearly three years on Thursday, weighed down by U.S. tariff concerns and persistent portfolio outflows, with traders and analysts seeing little relief for the currency in the near term.

The rupee fell to an over five month low of 87.74 following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of a 25% charge on Indian exports, alongside an unspecified penalty, starting August 1. It closed at 87.5950 down 0.2% on the day.

The currency was down 2% for the month, its worst fall since September 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened to support the rupee on Wednesday and Thursday, traders said, but noted that the intervention was not too aggressive.

The rupee could risk a fall below its all-time low of 87.95 if there are no positive developments around U.S.-India trade negotiations, traders said.

Foreign outflows added to the pressure, with overseas investors net selling Indian stocks worth $2 billon in July.

Tariff worries trigger Indian rupee’s steepest fall in nearly three months

Economists at QuantEco said they expect the rupee to weaken towards 89.50 levels by March on a recovery in dollar sentiment and elevated global geo-economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

India’s equity benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and BSESN, fell as much as 0.9% in early trading, but pared losses to close about 0.3% lower.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies fell on Thursday, bogged down by weak Chinese economic data and the approaching August 1 U.S. tariff deadline. The dollar index was flat at 99.8 after rising nearly 1% in the previous session.

Later in the day, the focus will turn to U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data to gauge the path of benchmark policy rates in the world’s largest economy.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee suffers worst monthly drop since 2022 on tariff blow, portfolio outflows

Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Read more stories