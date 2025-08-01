Thai baht/US dollar weaker on Friday

BANGKOK: The Thai baht weakened against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
At 0118 GMT, the baht was 0.09% lower at 32.76 versus the dollar, after trading in a range of 32.73 to 32.78.
It ended the previous session at 32.73 per dollar, as per LSEG data.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 1
|
282.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 1
|
282.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 1
|
150.52
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 1
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 1
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / Aug 1
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 31
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 31
|
6,339.39
|
Nasdaq / Jul 31
|
21,122.45
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 31
|
9,132.81
|
Dow Jones / Jul 31
|
44,130.98
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 31
|
24,065.47
|
France CAC40 / Jul 31
|
7,771.97
|
India Sensex / Aug 1
|
80,975.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 1
|
40,807.57
|
Hang Seng / Aug 1
|
24,636.15
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 31
|
16,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 31
|
302,641
|
Petrol/Litre / Aug 1
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 1
|
69.38
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 1
|
3,296.51
|
Diesel/Litre / Aug 1
|
285.83
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 1
|
66.90
|Stock
|Price
|
Khalid Siraj / Aug 1
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
9.40
▲ 1 (11.9%)
|
Grays Leasing / Aug 1
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
9.75
▲ 1 (11.43%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Aug 1
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
12.64
▲ 1.15 (10.01%)
|
GOC (Pak) / Aug 1
GOC (Pak) Limited.(GOC)
|
142.11
▲ 12.92 (10%)
|
Pak Paper Prod / Aug 1
Pakistan Paper Products Limited(PPP)
|
208.53
▲ 18.96 (10%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Aug 1
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
146.32
▲ 13.3 (10%)
|
Shams Textile / Aug 1
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
39.48
▲ 3.59 (10%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Aug 1
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
123.76
▲ 11.25 (10%)
|
Fazal Cloth / Aug 1
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited(FZCM)
|
322.27
▲ 29.3 (10%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Aug 1
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
29.70
▲ 2.7 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / Aug 1
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
9.99
▼ -1.05 (-9.51%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Aug 1
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
125
▼ -12.41 (-9.03%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Aug 1
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
53
▼ -5 (-8.62%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Aug 1
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
17.44
▼ -1.6 (-8.4%)
|
Crescent Steel / Aug 1
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited(CSAP)
|
105.95
▼ -9.24 (-8.02%)
|
Asia Ins. / Aug 1
Asia Insurance Company Limited(ASIC)
|
17.55
▼ -1.45 (-7.63%)
|
Paramount Mod / Aug 1
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
9.30
▼ -0.76 (-7.55%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Aug 1
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
104.80
▼ -7.44 (-6.63%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Aug 1
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
11.17
▼ -0.78 (-6.53%)
|
Interloop Ltd. / Aug 1
Interloop Limited(ILP)
|
73.69
▼ -4.56 (-5.83%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Aug 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
39,679,281
▲ 0.03
|
Cnergyico PK / Aug 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
17,514,649
▲ 0.32
|
Sui South Gas / Aug 1
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
15,623,815
▲ 1.06
|
Bank Makramah / Aug 1
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
14,778,445
▲ 0.16
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Aug 1
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
13,496,707
▲ 0.38
|
Intermarket Securities / Aug 1
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
8,710,014
▲ 1.15
|
B.O.Punjab / Aug 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
8,568,401
▲ 0.07
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Aug 1
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
7,737,266
▲ 6.19
|
Systems Limited / Aug 1
Systems Limited(SYS)
|
7,246,662
▼ -1.64
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Aug 1
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
5,568,134
▲ 1.98
