FBR meets its Jul collection target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected over and above Rs754 billion during July 2025 against the assigned monthly target of Rs 748 billion, reflecting achievement of 100.9 percent of target.

During the first month of current fiscal year (2025-26), the provisional tax collection totalled at Rs 754.4 billion against the monthly target of Rs 748 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs 6.4 billion.

Break-up of tax collection revealed that direct taxes collection stood at Rs 323.6 billion; Sales tax Rs352.7 billion; Federal Excise Duty, Rs 46.2 billion and customs duty collection amounted to Rs 113 billion. The gross tax collection stood at Rs 835.5 billion during July 2025. After payment of refund of Rs 81.1 billion, the net monthly collected totalled at Rs 754.4 billion.

