Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) CEO Moonis Alvi vehemently denies charges of harassment in the 22-page order by the Sindh ombudsman on Thursday, categorically stating that he is set to appeal the decision that his lawyer termed an “unreasoned order”.

In a series of tweets on X, Alvi – the longest-serving CEO of KE – said that he was going to fight back.

“The recent verdict is deeply distressing to me,” he said on X. “While I respect the legal process and the institutions that uphold it, I must, in good conscience, state that the findings do not reflect the truth of the situation as I experienced it.

“I am currently reviewing the decision with my legal counsel and will be exercising my right to appeal… I remain committed to ensuring that the truth is fully brought to light, through all lawful means available.”

On behalf of Alvi, Senior Counsels Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Barrister Ayan Memon announced the intention to appeal. “We respect the honourable court and all its decisions. However, in light of serious procedural and legal inconsistencies, we are moving to appeal this decision before the appropriate forum and are confident that justice will prevail.

“The distorted framing of performance feedback as harassment, imposition of severest penalty without reasoned rationale and anchoring of baseless allegations are massively concerning.

“Mr Alvi gave full disclosure of work performance-related issues of the complainant and retaliatory complaints after her termination. These facts have been totally ignored. “A substantial portion of the order has been dedicated to frivolous allegations, not backed by hard evidence.”

In his message on X, KE Spokesperson said that today’s decision by the Ombudsman has been a challenging moment for the KE family, for our stakeholders and well-wishers alike.

On behalf of KE, want to state unequivocally: KE stands by the principles of truth, due process, and the values of a professional and respectful workplace.

