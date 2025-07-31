PM Shehbaz vows tougher stance against militancy, lauds counter-terror efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and enforce the writ of the state, saying Pakistan had adopted a multifaceted strategy to tackle militancy and violent extremism.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the steering committee on counterterrorism and state authority, referred to as the “Harden the State” initiative, the premier said the world acknowledged Pakistan’s gains in its fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan’s brave forces have taken decisive action through operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. In the latest battles, the world has seen Pakistan’s success,” the prime minister said, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

He credited the country’s counterterrorism approach with combining ground operations, legislation, public engagement, and efforts to curb extremist ideologies.

PM Shehbaz praised the coordination between federal and provincial governments and directed full implementation of the committee’s recommendations to bolster security and intelligence cooperation.

“Our brave officers and soldiers who have laid down their lives for the motherland are a source of pride for the nation,” he said, adding that the war against terrorism had unified the armed forces, intelligence services, law enforcement, and the Pakistani people.

The prime minister also appreciated the role played by the Counter Terrorism Departments, especially in Punjab, as well as the contributions of the Interior Ministry and the Intelligence Bureau.

The prime minister said the government was actively working on a comprehensive and actionable strategy to eliminate threats posed by groups like “Fitna-e-Hindustan” and “Fitna-e-Khawarij” – references often used for Indian-backed proxies and violent extremist groups.

He further noted that joint actions by relevant institutions had curbed smuggling, helping stabilise the economy. “The impact of anti-smuggling efforts has been positive for the economy,” he added.

Highlighting broader governance reforms, the premier said initiatives such as the digitisation of government systems and tax reforms were helping to restore investor confidence. He pointed to recent gains in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and improved global credit ratings as signs of economic recovery.

On the issue of illegal Afghan migrants, PM Shehbaz said their repatriation was continuing in line with international law.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Asim Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, chief secretaries, police chiefs of all provinces, and other senior officials.