KP Govt prepares action plan against terrorism

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared its own Provincial Action Plan to eliminate terrorism and improve law and order in the province.

According to official sources, the action plan is structured around seven key pillars including counterterrorism measures, political and social initiatives, legal reforms, good governance, general administrative measures, monitoring, and public awareness campaigns.

It outlines 84 specific actions across 18 thematic areas, assigning responsibilities to relevant provincial departments and federal agencies with defined timelines. Key Features of the Action Plan include Strengthening the State’s Authority, restoring public confidence in the system through visible action against terrorists, continuation of kinetic operations against terrorists, Strict enforcement of counterterrorism laws, improving public service delivery and incorporating community input in security and development matters.

Under the action plan, a comprehensive database of terrorists and their facilitators will be established; regular updates to Schedule IV and strict surveillance of individuals on the list and monthly reviews of bounty cases on wanted terrorists will be carried out. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against government employees found facilitating terrorists. Civil administration will be given a lead role in counterterrorism efforts. Fast-track capacity enhancement of police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), including new recruitments, training, and procurement of modern weapons and equipment is also part of the action plan. Priority projects for police infrastructure in southern and merged districts will be included in the Annual Development Program.

The action plan emphasis on the formulation of policy to counter cross-border terrorism. Furthermore, after the approval of Terms of Reference (TORs) by the federal government, a provincial delegation will engage with Afghan tribal elders for negotiations. The federal government will be urged to enhance diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan.

A centralized intelligence collection and sharing system will be developed, integrating local intelligence databases with provincial and federal agencies. Regular meetings of Apex Committee, Steering Committee, and Intelligence Coordination Committees at the divisional and district levels. Public Liaison Committees at police station levels will be constituted to enhance community oversight of security threats.

Action will be taken against illegal spectrum being used as funding sources for terrorism activities including smuggling of narcotics and weapons, etc. To curb smuggling of illegal items, advanced scanners and AI-based monitoring systems at transit points will be installed. Similarly, profiling of non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles will be completed by 1st August 2025, with GPS tracking for their movements.

Moreover, audit of madrassas receiving foreign funding will be carried out to ensure transparency.

Similarly, digital tracking of chemical substances used in explosives, block chain-based monitoring of explosive material transportation, collaboration with NADRA for oversight of explosive dealers, upgrading of arms licensing software to regulate weapons sales, electronic cargo tracking system for smuggled goods and joint check posts at key smuggling routes are some of the main points of implementation.

Under the socioeconomic domain key measures to be taken under the action plan include, job creation and alternative livelihoods for youth in terrorism-affected areas, skill development and vocational training to integrate youth into industries, District Economic Plans for merged districts, accelerating economic zone development, Promotion of high-value alternate cash crops in merged districts with financial incentives for farmers.

The action plan also features resettlement plans for temporarily displaced populations of merged areas ensuring basic amenities in their hometowns. Legal reforms for effective counterterrorism include the strengthening of legal framework by reviving the Preventive Magistracy System, formulation of a coordinated system between police, judiciary, and district administration, strengthening the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, enactment of the KP Enforcement and Regulation Act, reforms in the criminal justice system, including special trials for terrorists in anti-terrorism courts, increasing prosecution staff in anti-terrorism courts as needed, and establishment of faceless courts for security-sensitive trials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025