AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 07:57pm
Pakistan ‘phenomenal partner’ in counter-terrorism, says US Centcom chief

Pakistan has emerged as an exceptional partner in the global fight against terrorism, said General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), during a testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

General Kurilla acknowledged Pakistan’s active and positive role in counterterrorism operations, stating that the international community recognizes its contributions to regional and global security.

“ISIS-K remains one of the most active terrorist groups globally, and Pakistan has stood out as a crucial counterterrorism ally,” he told the committee.

The CENTCOM commander noted that close intelligence cooperation between the United States and Pakistan led to the elimination and capture of dozens of ISIS-K operatives, including at least five top-tier leaders.

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire

He highlighted the capture and extradition of Jaafar, the mastermind behind the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing, as a major success enabled by Pakistani intelligence.

“Following Jaafar’s arrest, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, personally informed us, reflecting the depth of our cooperation,” said Kurilla.

He added that Pakistan continues to target ISIS-K through limited but effective intelligence sharing.

General Kurilla said that ISIS-K remains active along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, but the group’s operational strength appears to be weakening due to recent losses.

“Since early 2024, over 1,000 terrorist attacks have occurred in Pakistan’s western regions, claiming around 700 lives and injuring 2,500. Pakistan is actively engaged in combating terrorism,” he noted.

Kurilla also emphasized the importance of maintaining balanced US relations with both Pakistan and India.

“I don’t see this as an either-or scenario. We must engage with both countries to ensure regional stability,” he said.

Pakistan US relations CENTCOM Pakistan and US Pakistan Russia ties Pak US cooperation Pak US defense ties

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Oil rises to 7-week high on US-China trade deal

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Rupee declines against US dollar

Attock Refinery says throughput reduced during Eid

Read more stories