BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-30

China stocks rise, HK lower as investors await trade talk details

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

HONG KONG: China stocks ended higher on Tuesday as a new round of Sino-US trade talks continued, while the Hong Kong benchmark declined with some investors booking profits near the month-end.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index reversed morning session’s losses, closing up 0.39% and 0.33%, respectively.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng dropped 0.34%, while Hang Seng Tech fell 0.35%.

Market sentiment cooled slightly as investors awaited details from the ongoing US-China trade talks that started on Monday in Stockholm.

China faces an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement; both China and US are expected to push for an extension of the trade truce.

“A truce extension would calm markets... a confrontational tone or vague outcomes could reignite fears of renewed tariffs down the line, resulting in a risk-off sentiment,” Charu Chanana, Saxo chief investment strategist, said in a note on Tuesday.

Hong Kong stocks struggled for direction in the past few sessions after the Hang Seng hit its highest level since November 2021 last week.

“Most likely, people are taking some money off the table before the Hang Seng Index futures that expire tomorrow (to book gains),” said Steven Leung, executive director at broker UOB Kay Hian.

Healthcare extended their rally to lead gains, with Hong Kong-listed healthcare stocks jumping 3.8%, biotech companies listed in mainland A-shares advancing 3%.

China’s announced measures to boost birthrate through an annual childcare subsidy of 3,600 yuan (about $500) until age three, but markets reacted relatively mutely.

Infant formula maker Beingmate and China Feihe rose 3.5% and 0.4% respectively, while Jinxin Fertility went down 4%.

“As the subsidy is relatively small, we don’t think the birth rate will significantly increase in coming years,” Ting Lu, Nomura chief China economist, said in a note.

Smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.46% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.862%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rise, HK lower as investors await trade talk details

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories