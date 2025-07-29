PM Shehbaz launches Pak Business Express train

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Pak Business Express train at the Lahore Railway Station, marking a significant step toward the modernization of Pakistan Railways.

The new train service, which will operate between Lahore and Karachi, features upgraded, digitised ticketing, modern lounges, reception desks, and European-style travel amenities aimed at serving both elite and ordinary passengers. The train will complete the journey in approximately 18.5 hours.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, PM Shehbaz praised the efforts of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, saying he had “turned the impossible into possible” by reviving Pakistan Railways.

He also acknowledged the contributions of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique during the PDM government, particularly in station upgrades and land recovery efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that “Pakistan and China are advancing on a new path of development,” and said coordination for CPEC Phase II was fully underway.

He added that diplomatic efforts are also being made to reset ties with the United States, marking what he called a “new era in Pak-US relations.”

On the economic front, the Prime Minister claimed that the country’s economy is now on the right track. He cited a 5% drop in inflation and improving macroeconomic indicators, describing the progress as the result of effective teamwork.

“In the coming months, we will see even greater success in the economic domain,” he added.

Touching on national security, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s nuclear assets are the guarantors of peace and deterrence.

He praised the armed forces for their role in the May 9 incident, describing it as a moment of “historic defeat for India” and a boost for Pakistan’s global reputation.

“The world witnessed how our armed forces used courage, skill, and modern technology to counter a much larger adversary,” he said.

He also referenced former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. helped prevent full-scale war between Pakistan and India, saying such statements “still aggravate Modi.”

The prime minister said the newly launched Pakistan Business Express was only the beginning of a broader plan to modernize rail services across the country.

“We must embrace hard work and honesty as our guiding principles to change Pakistan’s destiny,” he said.