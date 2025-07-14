BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Pakistan

New modern Karachi-Lahore business train to be launched this week

  • Modern train to feature 28 digitally equipped coaches
BR Web Desk Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 02:44pm
A Pakistan Railways train. Photo: Radio Pakistan
A Pakistan Railways train. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan Railways has announced to launch a new state-of-the-art business train, set to commence operations this week between Karachi and Lahore, state-run media reported on Monday.

According to PTV, this new service promises to significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers, particularly on the busy Lahore-Karachi route.

The modern train will feature 28 digitally equipped coaches, designed to provide a comfortable and contemporary journey. Passengers onboard will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity throughout their travel, a significant upgrade for business and leisure travellers alike. Additionally, the train will boast an international-standard dining car, offering premium meal services.

This initiative is part of Pakistan Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its fleet and improve passenger amenities, aiming to deliver a significantly enhanced and more comfortable travel experience between the two major cities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is reportedly scheduled to inaugurate the new service in Lahore on July 19, marking a key milestone in Pakistan Railways’ broader modernisation strategy, the state-run media added.

