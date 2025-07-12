Railway uplift: Punjab willing to invest Rs350bn

ISLAMABAD: The government of Punjab has expressed willingness to invest Rs350 billion for upgradation and dualisation of the railway tracks in the province, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi said.

Briefing the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Pakistan Railways (PR) held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Abbasi informed the committee that the chief minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had shown interest in the upgradation and dualisation of the railway tracks in the province.

The committee also asked about the reasons for the winding-up of the Railway Construction Company (RAILCOP), Pakistan Railway Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS), and Pakistan Railway Freight and Transportation Company (PRFTC).

Responding to the queries, the Hanif Abbasi informed the committee that the PR had adopted right-sizing policy in-line with the federal government initiatives, and the services of these state-owned enterprises (SOE) were not required, as the same services were being performed by PR itself.

So, the ministry decided to wind up these enterprises. The committee recommended utilising the experienced employees of these enterprises in Pakistan Railways.

The committee members expressed serious concerns regarding the presence of about 47 officers of Pakistan Railways staying abroad and receiving pay and all the incentives from Pakistan Railways. The Minister for Railways apprised the committee that the cases of all those officers were being examined.

The committee recommended presenting the detailed report about that matter in the next meeting. The committee also recommended that the Pakistan Railways might repair/maintain the Railway Bridge (Red Bridge), particularly the pathway for the pedestrians, on Kabul River, Nowshera Kalan in District Nowshera.

The committee constituted a Sub-Committee to probe the enquiry reports regarding the audio leak involving the currently appointed Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railway, Karachi and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways, under the Convenership of Shafqat Abbas, MNA and its other members would be Ibrar Ahmad, Sadiq Ali Memon and Syed Waseem Hussain, MNAs. The Sub-Committee would submit its report to the main Committee within 30 days.

The Commissioner, Dera Ghazi Khan Division, presented the report regarding the land of Mouza Sonaki, Tehsil and District Muzaffargarh to the committee which was not agreed upon by the committee.

The committee decided to call the Senior Member, Board of Revenue, Punjab (SMBR) and the Commissioner, Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Dera Ghazi Khan, to resolve the issue of the restoration of the title of land of Mouza Sonaki, Tehsil and District Muzaffargarh, to Pakistan Railways.

