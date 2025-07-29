Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,700 after a loss of Rs1,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,098 after it shed Rs1,372.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,300 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,320 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $16.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,963.