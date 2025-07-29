BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 05:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Tuesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,700 after a loss of Rs1,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,098 after it shed Rs1,372.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,300 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,320 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $16.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,963.

