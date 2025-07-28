Gold price per tola decreases Rs100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,300 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,470 after it shed Rs85.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,400 after a loss of Rs300 during the day..

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,336 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $1.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,963.