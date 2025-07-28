BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:07pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,300 after a loss of Rs100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,470 after it shed Rs85.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,400 after a loss of Rs300 during the day..

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,336 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $1.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,963.

