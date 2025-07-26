Trump says speaking with Cambodia, Thailand about ceasefire

TURNBERRY: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was talking with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in a bid to end their border conflict that has left at least 33 people dead.

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand,” Trump, who is on a visit to Scotland, said in a post on his Truth Social network.

“I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation,” he said soon after in a new post.

“Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE,” he added.

“I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!”

Tensions flared over long-contested ancient temple sites before fighting spread along the countries’ rural border region, marked by a ridge of hills surrounded by wild jungle and agricultural land where locals farm rubber and rice.

Why are Thailand and Cambodia fighting along their border?

Clashes, now in their third day, broke out Saturday in the countries’ coastal regions where they meet on the Gulf of Thailand, around 250 kilometres (160 miles) southwest of the main frontlines.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” Trump said.

Trump also indicated he would not move forward on trade deals with either nation until fighting has stopped.