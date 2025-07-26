Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,400 after a loss of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,555 after it shed Rs257.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,700 after a loss of Rs2,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,337 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $3.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs60 to settle at Rs3,963.