Jul 26, 2025 اردو
Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jul, 2025 07:27pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,400 after a loss of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,555 after it shed Rs257.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,700 after a loss of Rs2,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,337 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $3.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs60 to settle at Rs3,963.

