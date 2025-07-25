BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2025 07:07pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,700 after a loss of Rs2,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,812 after it shed Rs1,972.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs5,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,340 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $23.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs34 to settle at Rs4,023.

