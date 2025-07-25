Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,700 after a loss of Rs2,300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,812 after it shed Rs1,972.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs5,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,340 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $23.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs34 to settle at Rs4,023.