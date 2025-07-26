BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MPC meeting on July 30: salt manufacturers call for rate cut

BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 05:18pm

The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) on Saturday urged the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to consider a significant reduction of 3–4% in the policy interest rate during the upcoming monetary policy review on Wednesday, July 30.

“A minimum reduction of 3% in the interest rate, is essential to bring about a meaningful and positive shift in the ease of doing business across the country,” SMAP chairperson Saima Akhter was quoted as saying in SMAP statement.

Meanwhile, Ismail Suttar, SMAP founder chairman, said Pakistan’s persistently high interest rate “remains a critical barrier to industrial and commercial activity”.

SMAP statement added that a sharp reduction in the policy rate was essential to stimulate private sector investment, revive growth, and set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery says Ismail.

Suttar was of the view that high borrowing costs had severely constrained working capital, particularly for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Reduced interest rates will ease this pressure and unlock the productive capacity of countless businesses.”

The association said affordable financing would allow manufacturers, including Pakistan’s salt processing industry to invest in technology upgrades, scale operations, and enhance export competitiveness.

“When businesses thrive, they create jobs, generate tax revenue, and contribute to GDP [gross domestic product]. This is the most sustainable path to reducing fiscal deficits and strengthening the rupee,” Suttar said.

The central bank, in its previous MPC held on June 16, decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%.

Analysts believe the central bank may decide to cut the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) in its upcoming meeting scheduled for Wednesday - the first MPC meeting of the fiscal year 2025–26.

MPC State Bank of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan SBP MPC MPC meeting SMAP salt makers Salt Manufacturers

Comments

200 characters

MPC meeting on July 30: salt manufacturers call for rate cut

‘Legal due process has no exceptions’, Dar compares Aafia, Imran’s arrests

Asia Cup 2025 to be held from September 9-28 in UAE, Mohsin Naqvi confirms

Housing finance subsidy scheme approved: steel sector revival plan okayed by ECC

Pakistan invites global stakeholders to invest in healthcare sector

Indian team gets ‘green light’ to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Indian police arrest man running ‘fake embassy’

PSB issues show-cause notice to Netball Federation over ‘misleading’ victory claim

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves formation of digital ecosystem in FBR

Read more stories