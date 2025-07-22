BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BOP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.75%)
FCCL 45.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
HUBC 148.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.15%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
NBP 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.25 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.16%)
PREMA 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
SNGP 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.48%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.68%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,355 Increased By 215.1 (1.52%)
BR30 39,807 Increased By 479.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 139,420 Increased By 1202 (0.87%)
KSE30 42,653 Increased By 498.5 (1.18%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in FY26

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jul, 2025 07:49pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday released the advance calendar of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the full fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), while also announcing that it will begin publishing biannual Monetary Policy Reports (MPRs) in line with its Vision 2028 strategic plan.

According to the central bank, the MPRs will be issued within two weeks of the July and January MPC meetings, providing updates on projections for key macroeconomic indicators.

The initiative aims to strengthen monetary policy communication, anchor inflation expectations, and support the SBP’s transition to an inflation-targeting regime.

In a bid to enhance institutional transparency and provide greater predictability in monetary policy planning, the SBP said the MPC meeting calendar has now been expanded to cover the entire fiscal year.

The scheduled dates for FY26 are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 30, 2025

  • Monday, September 15, 2025

  • Monday, October 27, 2025

  • Monday, December 15, 2025

  • Monday, January 26, 2026

  • Monday, March 9, 2026

  • Monday, April 27, 2026

  • Monday, June 15, 2026

The SBP added that any changes due to unforeseen circumstances would be communicated in due course. The next advance calendar will be issued in July 2026.

What does the MPC do?

The MPC is responsible and fully empowered to decide the monetary policy stance.

Section 9E of the SBP Act 1956 outlines the powers and functions of the Monetary Policy Committee, which are primarily tasked with formulating monetary policy, including, as appropriate, decisions relating to intermediate monetary objectives, key interest rates, and the supply of reserves in Pakistan.

The Committee may also make regulations for their implementation. Moreover, the MPC also approves and issues the monetary policy statement and other monetary policy measures.

It also performs any other functions conferred on it by law and carries out any ancillary activities incidental to the exercise of its functions under this Act.

SBP MPC monetary policy policy rate Key policy rate Monetary Policy Committe MPC advance calendar sbp calendar SBP advance calendar

Comments

200 characters

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in FY26

Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

‘BYD’s Shark 6 PHEV launch to help fill the market gap’

Trump tariffs take a $1 billion bite out of General Motors earnings

New $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ to raise cost for visiting USA

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Turkish logistics firm Borusan

Pakistan signs UN agreement on Law of Sea

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

Read more stories