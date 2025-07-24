BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
CPHL 81.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 171.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
HUBC 152.38 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.95%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 82.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
NBP 120.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 167.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.36%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,271 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
BR30 39,880 Increased By 141.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 138,918 Decreased By -336.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 42,499 Decreased By -129.7 (-0.3%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP likely to cut policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, say analysts

Ali Ahmed Published 24 Jul, 2025 12:16pm
Image generated by AI
Image generated by AI

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to cut the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) in its upcoming meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, the first MPC meeting of the fiscal year 2025–26, market analysts noted.

“We expect the central bank to announce a cut of 50bps in the upcoming MPC meeting,” said Topline Securities, in its latest report.

The brokerage house was of the view that the SBP has further room for around a 100bps cut, as it expects inflation in FY26 to hover between 5-7%, translating into a real rate of 400-600bps, which is well above the historical real rate of 200-300bps.

The central bank, in its previous MPC held on June 16, decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%. The decision was in line with market expectations as the majority of market participants were unsure of the rate cut as the federal budget announcement was ahead and Iran-Israel conflict had led to a surge in oil prices, said Topline.

The MPC back then noted that the increase in inflation in May to 3.5% year-on-year (y/y) was in line with its expectation, whereas core inflation declined marginally. “Going forward, inflation is expected to trend up and stabilise in the target range during FY26,” the committee said at the time.

Meanwhile, Topline shared that in its poll, 56% of the market participants expect a 50-100bps cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting compared to 44% in the last poll. While 37% are expecting no change compared to 56% in the last MPC.

“We, in line with market expectations, also expect interest rates to fall to and bottom out at 10% by December 2025,” said the brokerage house.

Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited (IISL), another brokerage house, also expected a similar rate cut in the upcoming MPC.

“We expect a 50bps rate cut as inflation continues its downward trajectory,” said IISL in its report on Thursday.

The brokerage house noted that both headline and core inflation have moderated significantly, with the base effect largely dissipated and inflation dynamics normalising.

“Additionally, improved currency stability and a more manageable external account further support the case for easing,” it said.

Ismail Iqbal shared that the real interest rates remain firmly positive, providing room for a measured monetary adjustment.

However, it noted that while growth is recovering, some external sector risks linger; thus, sustained fiscal discipline and improved macro fundamentals make a good case for measured cuts.

Pakistan Economy inflation interest rate monetary policy Monetary Policy Committee topline securities inflation rate policy rate policy rates Key policy rate SBP policy rate SBP MPC Monetary Policy Committe Pakistan central bank macroeconomic indicators Ismail Iqbal Securities Monetary Policy Statements Pakistan SBP key interst rate

Comments

200 characters

SBP likely to cut policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, say analysts

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

President Zardari calls for deeper Pakistan-China ties across key sectors

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead

Read more stories