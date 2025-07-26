Markets Print 2025-07-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 25, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 25, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 139,207.29
High: 139,436.77
Low: 138,808.64
Net Change: 514.62
Volume (000): 190,963
Value (000): 13,735,304
Makt Cap (000) 4,163,435,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,025.39
NET CH (+) 207.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,699.81
NET CH (+) 68.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,668.89
NET CH (+) 155.47
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,792.09
NET CH (-) 15.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,060.96
NET CH (+) 9.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,033.05
NET CH (-) 0.61
------------------------------------
As on: 25- JULY -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments