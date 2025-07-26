KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 25, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 139,207.29 High: 139,436.77 Low: 138,808.64 Net Change: 514.62 Volume (000): 190,963 Value (000): 13,735,304 Makt Cap (000) 4,163,435,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,025.39 NET CH (+) 207.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,699.81 NET CH (+) 68.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,668.89 NET CH (+) 155.47 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,792.09 NET CH (-) 15.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,060.96 NET CH (+) 9.67 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,033.05 NET CH (-) 0.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- JULY -2025 ====================================

