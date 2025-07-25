BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

Government-run colleges: Punjab CM agrees to establish ‘College Management Council’

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: “Upgrade GC University, Lahore College for Women University and University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, as model educational institutions,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special meeting of the Higher Education Department.

She reviewed proposals for governance reforms and institutional autonomy in public sector universities. She informed, “many foreign universities including those of UK, Korea and Kazakhstan have expressed interest in setting up campuses in Punjab. University of London, University of Brunel, University of Gloucestershire, University of Leicester and others have offered to set up campuses in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to emphasize on improving teaching quality, innovative research and creative knowledge in the universities of the province. She directed them to prioritise focus on human resource development in these universities.

She said, “digital transformation and global connectivity in universities is also among priorities.” She directed to hold Higher Education Conference in Punjab for the first time, and sought a detailed report on inactive commerce colleges in Punjab.

The CM agreed to establish College Management Council for government colleges in Punjab, and directed the relevant authorities to implement “KPI” system to raise standard of education in the universities.

She said, “The performance of a Vice Chancellor will be evaluated on the basis of “KPI” criteria.” She also sought a report on underperforming colleges in the province, and directed to establish Education Vigilance Squad, which will conduct surprise checks on attendance, cleanliness, quality of education and other issues in educational institutions. She said, “Immediate action will be taken on the report of Education Vigilance Squad under the supervision of Minister for Education.” She reviewed a proposal to set green, blue, yellow and grey rankings of the universities based on their quality of education.

The Chief Minister received a detailed briefing on CM Punjab Honhar Scholarship and Laptop Schemes. She was briefed by the authorities concerned, “More than 19,000 students from other provinces, besides Punjab, have applied for these Schemes of Chief Minister Punjab.” She also reviewed Higher Education Strategic Plan/Roadmap 2025-29.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

