Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

Pakistan Navy held the launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) here on Thursday.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as the chief guest, , said a news release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

PNS Sahiwal (Desig) Gun Boat has been indigenously designed by Platform Design Wing (PDW) of Pakistan Navy and is under construction at KS&EW. This state-of-the-art vessel will be equipped with high-performance, long-range semi automatic guns, enhancing its operational effectiveness in maritime missions, the Pakistan Navy stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Bilgrami appreciated joint efforts of PDW of Pakistan Navy and KS&EW in furthering Pakistan Navy’s policy of indigenisation. He extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Defence Production for its continued support to KS&EW.

The vice chief of naval staff also highlighted that the Gun Boat will be equipped to perform diverse maritime security tasks. “Pakistan Navy is considering additional production of Gun Boats. It would eventually boost both indigenisation process and uplift of KS&EW,” he maintained.

The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan Navy including representatives from the Ministry of Defence Production, KS&EW and Shipbuilding Industry.