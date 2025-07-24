BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
CPHL 81.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 171.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
HUBC 152.38 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.95%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 82.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
NBP 120.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 167.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.36%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,271 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
BR30 39,880 Increased By 141.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 138,918 Decreased By -336.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 42,499 Decreased By -129.7 (-0.3%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

  • It will be equipped with high-performance, long-range semi automatic guns
BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 12:17pm
Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

Pakistan Navy held the launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) here on Thursday.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as the chief guest, , said a news release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

Navy conducts exercise with Italian Navy ship

PNS Sahiwal (Desig) Gun Boat has been indigenously designed by Platform Design Wing (PDW) of Pakistan Navy and is under construction at KS&EW. This state-of-the-art vessel will be equipped with high-performance, long-range semi automatic guns, enhancing its operational effectiveness in maritime missions, the Pakistan Navy stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Bilgrami appreciated joint efforts of PDW of Pakistan Navy and KS&EW in furthering Pakistan Navy’s policy of indigenisation. He extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Defence Production for its continued support to KS&EW.

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

The vice chief of naval staff also highlighted that the Gun Boat will be equipped to perform diverse maritime security tasks. “Pakistan Navy is considering additional production of Gun Boats. It would eventually boost both indigenisation process and uplift of KS&EW,” he maintained.

The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan Navy including representatives from the Ministry of Defence Production, KS&EW and Shipbuilding Industry.

pakistan navy Pakistan Navy and KS&EW Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat Gun Boat

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

President Zardari calls for deeper Pakistan-China ties across key sectors

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead

Read more stories