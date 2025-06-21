Navy conducts exercise with Italian Navy ship

ISLAMABAD, June 20: Pakistan Navy conducted a joint maritime exercise with the Italian Navy ship ITS Antonio Marceglia in the North Arabian Sea.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise featured participation from Pakistan Navy ships and aircraft alongside the visiting Italian vessel.

The primary objective of the exercise was to enhance operational interoperability and strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation between the two naval forces.

The joint drill reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to promoting regional peace, maritime security, and defence collaboration.

It is worth noting that the Italian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group also visited Pakistan in October last year.

The regular port calls by Italian naval ships highlight the growing maritime ties between Pakistan and Italy.

