Barca cancel Japan pre-season friendly citing contractual breaches

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 11:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona have cancelled their pre-season friendly match against Vissel Kobe in Japan, citing contractual breaches by the promoter, while their two scheduled friendlies in South Korea are also at risk of suspension, the club said.

The LaLiga champions were scheduled to play Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Sunday, and to play South Korea’s FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4. “Barcelona announces that it has been obliged to suspend its participation in the game scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter,” Barca said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Nevertheless, the club will consider readjusting the leg of the summer tour in South Korea,” it said, “if certain conditions are met by the promoter.

“If these conditions are met, then the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days. Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barca fans in Japan.”

In a statement on Thursday, Vissel Kobe apologised to fans.

“We sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause to the many fans and related parties who were looking forward to this match,” the J1 League club said.

“Our club is working in collaboration with relevant parties to gather necessary information and take appropriate measures.”

Barcelona did not identify the promoter in its statement, but when the tour was first announced it had named them as the YASUDA Group.

Reuters has contacted YASUDA for comment.

The promoter for matches in South Korea, D-DRIVE, said on Thursday they wanted to make the remainder of the tour a success.

“To our fans in Korea: please rest assured — D-DRIVE remain fully committed to making the rest of the tour a success. We will continue to do our utmost to deliver unforgettable matches,” D-DRIVE CEO Seul Ham said in a statement.

