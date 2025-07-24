BML 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 09:40am

Following the footsteps of various companies, Bunny’s Limited, a Pakistani manufacturer of bakery goods, has embarked on a phased transition toward renewable energy, with plans to expand solar power production to 1MW.

In its first phase, the company successfully purchased and installed solar panels with 200KVA capacity. The installation of these solar panels will reduce the electricity bill by approximately 15%, read the company’s notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“In its second phase, the company’s management is working to enhance the solar power production to 1MW. This will further reduce the electricity bill by 50% approximately.”

The company shared that, as part of its renewable energy drive, it has also started using biogas, which is 30% less expensive than conventional fuels such as Sui gas, LPG or LNG.

“The company’s management is hopeful that these cost optimisation efforts will reduce the production cost and improve the overall profitability of the company,” it said.

Earlier this month, Bunny’s Limited commenced commercial production of bread from its plant in 1-9 Industrial Area, Islamabad.

“The installed capacity of this bread line is approximately 25% of the existing bread line in Lahore,” the company informed back then.

Bunny was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1980 and was later converted into a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of bakery and other food products.

There has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources in Pakistan, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

Earlier this month, Dewan Cement Limited successfully commissioned a 6 MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility in Karachi.

In May, International Steels Limited (ISL), a subsidiary of International Industries Limited, completed and activated a 6.4-megawatt (MW) solar power project at its factory in Karachi.

In March, Tariq Corporation Limited (TCORP), engaged in the manufacturing of sugar and its by-products, announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.

