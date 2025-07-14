BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
Pakistan’s cement maker installs 6MW solar power system at Karachi facility

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jul, 2025 10:13am

In a key step towards sustainable industrial practices, Dewan Cement Limited has successfully commissioned a 6 MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility in Karachi.

The listed cement manufacturer disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to inform that the company, its manufacturing in the south region at Deh Dhando, Dhabeji, District Malir, Karachi has successfully installed a 6 MW solar renewable energy system,” read the notice.

Dewan Cement informed that it is now utilising more than 50% of its operational energy requirements through this renewable energy source.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainable energy and focused operational efficiency,” it said, adding that the investment in the renewable energy project will result in cost savings and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

Dewan Cement Limited was established as a public limited company in 1980. It is part of the Yusuf Dewan group of companies. The latter has companies in the automotive and textile sectors. Dewan Cement manufactures and sells cement.

It has two manufacturing units, Pakland Cement Limited and Saadi Cement Limited. It has an annual production capacity of 2.94 million tons of clinker.

There has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources in Pakistan, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

In May, International Steels Limited (ISL), a subsidiary of International Industries Limited, completed and activated a 6.4-megawatt (MW) solar power project at its factory in Karachi.

In March, Tariq Corporation Limited (TCORP), engaged in the manufacturing of sugar and its by-products, announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.

In February, Olympia Mills Limited announced plans to set up a 500KW off-grid solar power system at its facility.

