Bunny’s Limited starts bread production in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2025 10:23am

Bunny’s Limited announced on Thursday that it had installed a bread production plant in 1-9 Industrial Area, Islamabad.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that trial runs have been finalised and commercial production has started.

“The installed capacity of this bread line is approximately 25% of the existing bread line in Lahore,” the company informed the bourse.

The notice further said that Bunny’s will operate through warehouses in different cities to cover northern areas of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Company’s management is hopeful that this expansion in production capacity and new geographical area will improve the overall profitability of the Company.”

On May 21, the company announced its decision to set up a bread production plant in 1-9 Industrial Area, Islamabad.

“Company will purchase this plant from its own sources, and the required funds have been allocated for this project,” it said back then.

Bunny was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1980 and was later converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of bakery and other food products

