BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-24

China, HK stocks power ahead as eased trade tensions fuel rally

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday while Hong Kong shares hit near four-year highs, as eased Sino-US trade tensions added fuel to a rally driven by a trillion-yuan hydropower dam project in Tibet and Beijing’s campaign against intense price wars.

Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed as much as 0.9% to eight-month highs, before paring gains to end slightly higher.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng jumped 1.6% to hit its highest level since late 2021.

In a sign the rally likely has legs, daily turnover in China stocks was near five-month highs on Wednesday, while margin financing - money borrowed to buy stocks - has hit a level not seen in nearly four months.

“External and internal headwinds have subsided faster than expected,” Huatai Securities said in a note to clients, adding that “in the latest round of tariff talks with the US, China has strengthened its hand.”

China’s economy benefits from the government’s stepped-up campaign against ‘involutionary competition’ and positive real estate policies, Huatai added.

In a sign of reduced tensions, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that US and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension of the deadline for negotiating a trade deal. “I think trade is in a very good place with China,” Bessent said.

Chinese tech stocks, which are sensitive to Sino-US relations, jumped on Wednesday.

China’s tech-focused STAR50 Index gained 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.5%.

Sentiment has been buoyed by bets that steelmakers, coal miners and solar energy firms will benefit from Beijing’s move to cut industrial capacity and rein in deflation, though some stocks in these sectors corrected on Wednesday following recent price surges.

CSI300 Index HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks power ahead as eased trade tensions fuel rally

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories