BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-17

IK warns establishment will be responsible if harmed in jail

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the imprisoned ex-prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), issued a stern warning from behind bars on Wednesday, declaring that ‘establishment’ should be held directly responsible if any harm comes to him whilst he remains incarcerated.”

In a message posted to his official X account, quoting conversations with family members and solicitors during a visit to Adiala Jail, Khan claimed that his ‘deteriorating treatment’ was being orchestrated at the behest of establishment and Jail Superintendent.

He claimed that a certain official and Jail Superintendent are carrying out these actions on establishment’s orders. “There is absolutely no question of bowing down, even if I must spend the rest of my life in prison,” Khan stated. “I convey this same message to the people of Pakistan: under no circumstances should you submit to this tyrannical system.”

He insisted that the time for negotiations had passed, calling instead for an uprising against what he described as a “fascist regime.” He alleged that both he and his wife had endured increased hardship in recent days.

“The television in her (Bushra Bibi’s) cell has been switched off. All fundamental human rights and basic prisoner entitlements, both hers and mine, have been suspended. This must be accounted for,” he said.

He also linked his wife’s treatment to a personal grudge held by establishment.

Describing the conditions inside Adiala Jail, Khan said he is being subjected to inhumane treatment, while convicted militants and violent criminals are afforded better facilities. “No matter what they do, I did not bow before this oppression before, nor will I do so now.”

The former prime minister also accused Punjab Chief Minister and Interior Minister Naqvi of fostering an environment of “fascism” in Punjab over the past two years.

“Democracy has been extinguished and all political activity suppressed,” he said, though he welcomed the recent mobilisation of PTI MNAs and MPAs in Lahore as “a positive political development.”

Calling for unity within his embattled party, Khan issued a strict directive to PTI members to refrain from airing internal grievances publicly.

“My instruction is firm: whether a senior office-holder or a junior member, no one is to express internal differences on social media, electronic media, print media, or any other platform,” he said. “Focus exclusively on the protest movement so that fundamental human rights are restored in Pakistan.”

Khan continued that party members who fail to participate in the movement will be personally dealt with by him, even from prison. He urged all PTI members and office-bearers to amplify his messages on social media: “Retweet my messages on Twitter (now X), and ensure they are shared as widely as possible.”

He also called on the party to decide Senate nominations through mutual consultation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan

Comments

200 characters

IK warns establishment will be responsible if harmed in jail

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories