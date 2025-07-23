BML 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
Technology SYS (Systems Limited) 117.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84%

Pakistan’s Systems Limited explores acquisition in IT and ITES sector

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2025 02:22pm

Systems Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest software firms, has announced that it is exploring the potential acquisition of an Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services business.

The listed software firm disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We hereby wish to inform you that as authorised by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025, Systems Limited is considering a potential acquisition of Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services business,” read the notice.

The acquisition is subject to finalisation of negotiations of commercial terms, completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Systems Limited was founded in 1977 as a private limited company and was converted into a public listed company in 2005. SYS was listed on PSX in 2015.

The principal activity of the company is the development and trading of software and business process outsourcing services. In short, SYS assists its clients in their digital transformation journey. Besides having a strong footprint in the local market, the company has a firm presence in the US, UK, EU and Middle East.

Earlier in March, Systems Limited informed its stakeholders that it plans to double its investment in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia presents a significant growth opportunity, with the potential to scale 3-5x compared to the UAE market. The depth across multiple sectors aligns well with the company’s expertise. “Consequently, the company is doubling its investments and expanding its Saudi operations,” it said back then.

Systems said that with Saudi Arabia investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including a $100 billion AI fund, there is a vast opportunity for the Company to leverage these developments.

PSX psx companies Systems Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Indian IT sector Pakistan Britain Business Council software firm

