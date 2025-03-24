Systems Limited announces 5-for-1 stock split

Systems Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest software firms, informed the exchange on Monday that its Board of Directors (BoD) has proposed the sub-division of equity shares subject to shareholder approval.

The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 21 March 2025 have approved “to sub-divide the face value of shares of the company from Rs10/- to Rs2/- per share in accordance with the Section 85(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2017, in the ratio of 5 shares for each 1 share held”.

“As a result, the total number of ordinary shares will increase from 292.9 million to 1.46 billion,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

“This move aims to enhance investor accessibility and improve market liquidity,” it added.

As per the company’s latest financial results, the company posted a profit-after-tax of Rs7.46 billion in 2024, compared to a PAT of Rs8.69 billion registered in 2023, reflecting a decline of over 14%.

At close on Monday, the share price of Systems Limited settled at Rs.571.72, a decrease of Rs8.33 or 1.44%.

Expansion plan to Saudi Arabia

In another development, Systems Limited informed its stakeholders that the company plans to double its investment in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia presents a significant growth opportunity, with the potential to scale 3-5x compared to the UAE market. The depth across multiple sectors aligns well with the company’s expertise. “Consequently, the company is doubling its investments and expanding its Saudi operations,” it said.

Systems said that with Saudi Arabia investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including a $100 billion AI fund, there is a vast opportunity for the Company to leverage these developments.

“Strong international ties with the Saudi government further support this expansion strategy,” it added.

Systems Limited specializes in software development, trading, and business process outsourcing services, playing a pivotal role in driving its clients’ digital transformation journeys.

With a robust presence in the local market, SYS has also firmly established itself across key international regions, including the US, UK, EU, and the Middle East.