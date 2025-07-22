BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
HUBC 147.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.78 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.20 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.51%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 116.90 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,397 Increased By 1179.9 (0.85%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 464.4 (1.1%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slightly weaker, local politics could provide support

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 01:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was slightly weaker on Tuesday, but analysts said local political developments could lend it support in the coming days.

At 0745 GMT, the rand traded at 17.64 against the dollar, down 0.1% on Monday’s closing level.

The dollar was up 0.1% against a basket of global currencies.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa removed a minister accused of misconduct by his party’s key coalition partner, which could defuse tensions between the two main governing parties before a budget vote on Wednesday.

The budget has been held up by months of political wrangling, but Wednesday’s vote on the Appropriation Bill is the final hurdle for it to pass.

Morgan Stanley said it had turned more bullish on South African government debt in the wake of the minister’s removal.

It said it now viewed South Africa’s spreads - the premium investors demand to buy South African bonds rather than benchmark debt like U.S. Treasuries - as attractive compared with countries with similar credit ratings.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was stronger on Tuesday, as the yield fell 9 basis points to 9.895%.

Markets reacted little to a decline in a central bank business cycle indicator that gauges the economic outlook. The leading indicator fell 1.3% month-on-month in May, following a 0.6% decrease in April.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slightly weaker, local politics could provide support

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

NDMA issues landslide alert for northern regions amid monsoon rains

‘I had to skip work again’: Karachiites struggle with Ajrak number plates process

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan believed to have received no offers in 50,000 T sugar tender, traders say

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Askari Insurance, ADHL finalise Rs432mn real estate deal

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Read more stories