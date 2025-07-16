BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
GCIL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
HUBC 144.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.11%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
NBP 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.6%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
PRL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-7.98%)
SNGP 116.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.37%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,871 Increased By 91.4 (0.66%)
BR30 39,328 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 136,468 Increased By 528.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 41,593 Increased By 219.7 (0.53%)
Jul 16, 2025
Markets

South African rand steady before retail sales data

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 12:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trading on Wednesday, before the release of the country’s retail sales data later in the day.

At 0659 GMT, the rand traded at 17.89 against the dollar , about 0.2% stronger than Wednesday’s close.

Statistics South Africa will publish May retail sales data at 1100 GMT, shedding light on consumer spending patterns in one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Economists polled by Reuters predict retail sales will rise 4.4% year-on-year in May, after a 5.1% increase in April.

South Africa’s rand and stocks slip as lower commodity prices weigh

“Retail sales probably remained relatively robust,” said Nedbank economists in a research note, though they expect a marginal growth of 2.0%.

“The more subdued inflationary environment, lower interest rates, and easing debt service costs have lifted real wages and discretionary spending,” said the note.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, as the yield rose 1 basis point to 9.87%.

