Alcaraz joins list of marquee withdrawals from Canadian Open

World number two Carlos Alcaraz has joined the list of big names skipping next week’s Canadian Open in Toronto with the Spaniard saying he needs to focus on recovering from muscle issues after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

The 22-year-old won the Italian Open, French Open and Queen’s Club titles before Sinner brought his 24-match winning streak to a halt at the All England Club earlier this month.

“After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year,” the five-times Grand Slam champion wrote on social media on Monday.

“I have small muscle issues and need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year.”

The U.S. Open tune-up event will now be without four of the world’s top six men’s players after Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper also opted out.

Sinner downs Alcaraz to win first Wimbledon

World number one Sinner said he needed to prioritise his health, number five Draper is out with an arm injury and number six Djokovic is dealing with a groin problem that he sustained during his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Canadian Open starts on Sunday and runs until August 7.

The U.S. Open begins on August 24.