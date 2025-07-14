BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
Sports Print 2025-07-14

Sinner downs Alcaraz to win first Wimbledon

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2025 05:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Jannik Sinner downed Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title, gaining sweet revenge for his painful defeat in the French Open final.

The world number one is the first Italian to win at the All England Club and now has four Grand Slams to his name at the age of 23.

The tennis world has been captivated by the emergence of the new rivalry to follow the storied “Big Three” era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner and two-time defending Wimbledon champion Alcaraz have now shared the past seven Grand Slam titles between them, with the Italian winning four of those.

Defeat in Paris last month was a bitter blow for Sinner, who led by two sets and squandered three match points in the final.

Prior to Sunday’s victory, he had lost five consecutive times against Alcaraz, including the final of the Italian Open in the first tournament he played after returning from a three-month doping ban.

But this time he turned the tables in impressive fashion.

Both players were solid on serve until the fifth game, when Alcaraz sprayed a forehand long to hand Sinner the first break of the match.

But the Spaniard levelled at 4-4 to the delight of the Centre Court crowd, which included Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Sinner double-faulted to hand Alcaraz a second set point.

