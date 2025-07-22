Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

KARACHI: Foreign companies operating in Pakistan repatriated over two billion dollars on account of profits and dividends during the last fiscal year (FY25), the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Monday.

According to the SBP, total profit and dividend repatriation, including return on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) rose to $2.220 billion in FY25, marginally higher than the $2.215 billion recorded during the same period in FY24.

The majority of the repatriated amount, some 91 percent, was attributed to returns on FDI, while the remaining 9 percent came from FPI.

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Foreign investors repatriated $2.105 billion on account of return on FDI during the last fiscal year as against $2.085 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year, showing an increase of $20 million.

During the period under review, despite the excellent performance of Pakistan’s equity market, return on FPI stood at $115 million in FY25 down from $130 million in FY24. Month-on-month basis, some $114.2 million were repatriated during June 2025 including $103.6 million on account of FDI and $10.6 million as return on FPI.

With a 62 percent increase, the power sector recorded the highest outflow of profits and dividends in FY25, reaching $400 million up from $246 million in the previous fiscal year. The financial sector ranked second with repatriations totaling $385.2 million in FY25 down from $638 million in FY24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025