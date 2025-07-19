$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

KARACHI: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Pakistan rose by five percent during the last fiscal year (FY25) supported by Chinese inflows.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Pakistan fetched FDI amounted to $2.457 billion during July-June of FY25 as against $2.347 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY24), depicting an increase of $110 million.

During the period under review, FDI inflows rose by 27 percent to $4.026 billion as against $1.569 billion outflows, which rose by 92 percent.

Analysts said that with improved economic indicators, foreign investment in the country is gradually increasing as investor’s confidence in the economy is strengthened. With surplus current account and surge in the FDI, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are also rising and reached the $20 billion mark, they added.

The country wise analysis revealed that China is the largest investing country with some 50 percent share in the overall FDI in the last fiscal year. Chinese investment in Pakistan rose by 91 percent or $584 million to $1.227 billion in the last fiscal year compared to $643 million in FY24.

Hong Kong is ranked second with foreign direct investment of $470 million in FY25 up from $212 million in FY24. During the period under review, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranked third with an investment of $283 million, up by 114 percent.

Month-on-month basis, FDI slightly increased by $1.6 million to stand at $206.6 million in June 2025 versus $205 million in June 2024.

