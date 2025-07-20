Eight Karachiites, including two young brothers, killed in road mishaps

At least eight Karachiites, including two young brothers, have been killed in different road accidents on Sunday.

A water tanker hit a motorcycle, leaving two minors dead on Korangi Road near Tooba Mosque in DHA area. The deceased have been identified as Ayan and Tosif, aged 10-12, sons of Afzal Shah, Edhi Information Bureau told Business Recorder. People set the tanker on fire following the incident.

Photo: BR web desk

In another incident, at least six people were killed and 12 others wounded as a speedy bus carrying picnickers from Karachi’s Orangi Town area to Keenjhar Lake overturned near Makli.

When the vehicle lost control and swerved off the road, it crashed into a ditch beside the road.

The rescue services official said all six passengers who died were residents of Orangi Town. They have been identified as Arbab, 20, Basher Khan, 20, Abdul Rauf, 30, Asad, 32, Abrar and Ehsanullah.

The killed and injured were brought to Civil Hospital Thatta, where the injured are receiving medical care.

The main reason of the collision, according to officials, was overspeeding. Witnesses have said that women and children were also on the bus.

Moreover, following the conclusion of the medico-legal procedures, the bodies will be sent to Karachi.

Meanwhile heavy machinery was called in to tow away the crushed bus, as rescue officials continued to work at the scene after the tragedy.