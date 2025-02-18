Road accidents: JI files petition in SHC

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the provincial government of Sindh, holding it responsible for the alarming rise in fatal traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles, including tankers and trailers.

The petition demands the enforcement of the 10 pm to 6 am heavy traffic restriction in Karachi, compensation for the families of accident victims, an audit of road infrastructure expenditures and the formation of a permanent monitoring and management system for heavy traffic.

JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar, opposition leader in the City Council Saifuddin Advocate, and MPA Muhammad Farooq have made the Sindh government, the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Transport and Mass Transit, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic respondents in their plea, citing their negligence as a major cause of deadly accidents.

Speaking at a press briefing after filing the petition, Monem Zafar announced that JI will continue to raise this issue on all platforms. He said it has planned 10 major protests across the megacity on Friday, February 21.

He highlighted that teenagers are illegally driving heavy vehicles, and traffic violations are rampant, while the transport department is missing in action. He alleged that traffic police prioritise collecting bribes over enforcing regulations.

