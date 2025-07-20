BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s June soybean imports from Brazil climb 9% from the prior year

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2025 11:49am

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from Brazil in June climbed by 9.2% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, driven by a strong harvest and the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war, while supplies from the United States rose 21%.

The world’s biggest soybean buyer imported 10.62 million metric tons of the oilseed from Brazil last month, or 86.6% of the total imports, compared with 9.72 million tons a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

June arrivals from the U.S. reached 1.58 million tons, or about 12.9% of the total for the month, up from 1.31 million tons a year earlier.

China’s soybean imports hit the highest level ever for the month of June to 12.26 million metric tons.

“The year-on-year increase in June imports mainly reflects a lag from April caused by slow customs clearance, while the growth from January to June is driven by Brazil’s bumper 2024/25 soybean harvest,” said Liu Jinlu, an agricultural researcher at Guoyuan Futures.

For January-June, China’s imports from Brazil totalled 31.86 million tons, down 7.5% compared with the same period last year.

Total arrivals from the U.S. in the first half of the year came to 16.15 million tons, up 33% on the prior year, the data showed.

China’s soybean arrivals are likely to stay elevated in the third quarter, while fourth-quarter imports will hinge on the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks, traders and analysts have said.

Soymeal inventories have surged amid an influx of South American beans and sluggish demand, Liu said.

“Due to the short storage window of South American soybeans, crushers have sustained high operating rates. While soybean meal production has accelerated, downstream demand has slowed, resulting in a ‘just-in-time’ purchasing pattern and a rapid build-up of soybean meal inventories.”

China imported 111,603 tons of soybeans from Argentina inthe half of the year, down 47.5% from the same period last year, though the data showed no arrivals in June.

Soybeans soybean oil china import

Comments

200 characters

China’s June soybean imports from Brazil climb 9% from the prior year

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

PTI strategy stalls oath-taking of reserved seat lawmakers in KP Assembly

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

PSB announces Rs8.2m cash reward for Pakistan U-16 volleyball team

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

Read more stories