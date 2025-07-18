Soybean heads for 3% weekly gain on US demand hopes

CANBERRA/PARIS: Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, on track for a weekly gain of more than 3%, supported by hopes for improved U.S. exports and expectations that the country’s biofuel policy would boost demand for soyoil.

However, plentiful supply from South America and projections of a large U.S. harvest capped further gains.

Corn futures also rose and were set to end the week up nearly 4% due to a wave of bargain-hunting and short-covering, though supply remains ample.

Wheat climbed but was headed for a weekly loss of about 0.5% amid seasonal pressure from ongoing northern hemisphere harvests.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.3% at $10.39-3/4 a bushel by 1119 GMT.

A weaker dollar helped propel gains by making U.S. farm goods cheaper for overseas buyers.

U.S. policies restricting the range of non-soy feedstocks that can be used to make biodiesel lifted soyoil, but beans will struggle to sustain a rally, said Tobin Gorey, founder of commodities consultancy Cornucopia.

Ample supply pushes soybeans below $10 a bushel

“Soybean supply is neutral,” he said. “There’s not a lot of traction for prices.”

U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended July 10 reached 529,600 metric tons for 2025-26 shipment, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said, beating analysts’ expectations.

The USDA also this week reported a sale of 120,000 tons of U.S. soybeans to “unknown destinations”, triggering speculation that China might be the buyer and could buy again.

A trade deal between the United States and Indonesia could boost U.S. soy exports.

However, oilseed lobby group Abiove raised its forecast for Brazil’s 2024/25 soybean exports and the Rosario Grains Exchange lifted its estimate for Argentina’s 2024/25 harvest.

In other crops, CBOT corn was up 1.5% at $4.27-3/4 a bushel and wheat was 1.7% higher at $5.42-3/4 a bushel.