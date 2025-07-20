BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 10:24am

Torrential rains and flooding have so far claimed more than 200 lives and left 562 people injured across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Sunday.

According to the latest situation report, the cumulative death toll stands at 203, including 69 men, 37 women, and 97 children, since the onset of monsoon rains.

The injured tally has reached 562, with 223 men, 157 women, and 182 children among the victims.

In the last 24 hours alone, 10 more lives were lost and 18 others were injured in rain-related incidents reported from various parts of the country.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province, reporting 123 deaths and 454 injuries. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 41 fatalities and 58 injuries, while Sindh has recorded 21 deaths and 40 injuries. Balochistan has reported 16 deaths and 4 injuries. Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have recorded one death each, while Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reported no casualties.

Flood alerts issued

The NDMA, in coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), has also issued multiple flood and rain alerts, particularly for the Indus and Jhelum rivers.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, water levels are rising in River Jhelum at Mangla and in River Chenab at Marala, posing flood risks in adjacent districts.

The NDMA has advised provincial and district administrations to remain on high alert and take precautionary evacuation measures where needed, particularly in flood-prone areas of Punjab and KP. Urban flooding has also been reported in major cities, including Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

The PMD further issued rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, in Sindh over the next 24 hours. Cities and districts likely to be affected include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jaco­babad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and others.

