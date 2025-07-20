BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-20

NDMA issues flood alert

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high alert for potential flooding in various parts of the country due to monsoon rains expected from July 19 to 25.

As per the alert, intermittent rains expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until July 25, with a risk of flash flooding in rivers and streams, including Kabul, Swat, Panjkora, and rivers in Nowshera, Malakand, Swat, Dir, and upper mountainous regions.

So far as Punjab and Islamabad are concerned, heavy rainfall expected cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. There is a risk of urban flooding and water accumulation in low-lying areas.

In Sindh, rainfall is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, and Mirpurkhas with the risk of urban flooding, water accumulation on roads, streets, and underpasses.

NDMA and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking timely measures.

