NDMA reports 54 more deaths in rain-related incidents, warns of urban flooding

Torrential rainfall across Pakistan has resulted in widespread havoc, with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reporting a grim toll of 178 fatalities and 491 injuries since June 26, while warning of urban flooding in various parts of the country.

According to the fresh figures released by the NDMA, 54 deaths and 227 injuries have happened in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours. In addition to the loss of human lives, 678 houses have been damaged and 126 livestock died.

A province-wise breakdown of total fatalities since June 26 is as follows: Punjab 103 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38, Sindh 20, Balochistan 16 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 1 death.

The NDMA confirmed that all reported incidents were a direct consequence of the ongoing heavy torrential rainfall. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and coordinate relief efforts in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has warned of urban flooding and rising water levels in seasonal streams and rivers across multiple regions of Pakistan due to expected heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The public has been advised to stay informed through official channels, including the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.

The NDMA spokesman said the NDMA, along with relevant agencies, is taking proactive measures to manage any potential emergency.

The authority has urged the public to exercise extreme caution amid heavy rain forecasts and potential flooding. Citizens are advised to avoid crossing nullahs, bridges, and submerged roads, and residents in low-lying areas should relocate valuables and livestock to safer ground.

People in vulnerable zones are encouraged to prepare emergency kits with food, water, and medicines for three to five days.

Local administrations have been directed to keep drainage machinery ready, while residents are advised to stay updated through official alerts on TV and mobile platforms.

According to the alert, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are expected to experience intermittent torrential rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The NDMA has cautioned that the intense downpour may lead to a surge in Nullah Leh, posing a serious risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

The disaster management authority has advised twin cities residents, especially those residing near Nullah Leh, to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, and evacuate vulnerable locations if sirens are sounded. Citizens have also been urged to cooperate fully with relevant departments during any emergency response.

Severe rain, accompanied by windstorms and thunderstorms, is highly likely within the next 12 hours across several districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad.

The NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to implement advance preparedness measures to effectively manage any potential emergency.