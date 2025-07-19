BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
MoI: Naqvi stresses inter-dept cooperation

Published July 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday expressed concern over the lack of coordination among departments attached to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and directed their heads to ensure effective collaboration to enhance governance and public service delivery.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the minister instructed all departments under the ministry to submit proposals for amendments to existing rules and regulations, along with other recommendations, within three days.

He also asked the Secretary of the Interior to compile and present a comprehensive final plan based on these submissions.

Naqvi stressed the importance of inter-departmental cooperation, saying that improved coordination would not only boost institutional performance but also directly benefit the public. “Only by fully utilising each other’s capabilities can we improve the overall efficiency of our institutions,” he said.

Naqvi directed that the specific needs and available resources of each department be clearly defined. He also instructed each department to formulate a solid plan outlining how it can support other departments. Effective coordination among all subsidiary departments will directly benefit the public, he said, adding that only by fully utilising each other’s capabilities can the overall efficiency of institutions be improved.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, secretary interior, additional secretaries, director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency(FIA), commandant Federal Constabulary, commandant National Police Academy (NPA), DG National Police Bureau, DG Passport and Immigration, DG National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), DG National Forensic Agency, chief commissioner Islamabad, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Police, deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad, chief operating officer National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and director Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)attended the meeting.

