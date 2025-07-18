Speaker grieved by loss of lives, damages in monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious human lives and widespread damage to property resulting from the recent wave of torrential rains and related incidents across various parts of the country.

The speaker extended his deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in rain-induced calamities such as flooding, roof collapses, and landslides. He remarked that the loss of even a single life is a national tragedy and that the pain and anguish of the bereaved families are shared by the entire nation.

Speaker Sadiq has also stated, “I am deeply grieved by the tragic incidents caused by the recent monsoon rains. The loss of valuable lives and livelihoods is heart-wrenching, and I stand in solidarity with every affected family during this time of immense difficulty. May Allah Almighty grant the highest ranks to those who have passed away and provide patience to their loved ones.”

He emphasised that natural calamities are a collective test for any nation and require a unified response from all segments of society. He highlighted that Pakistan has always demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity, and this time must be no different. He stated, “This is a moment for national unity, compassion, and coordinated action. It is our collective responsibility to stand by those who are suffering, and to ensure that no affected individual is left unattended.”

Speaker Sadiq called upon the federal and provincial disaster management authorities to further accelerate rescue and relief operations. He urged all relevant departments to act swiftly and efficiently to provide emergency shelter, clean drinking water, food supplies, medical assistance, and sanitation facilities to the affected populations.

He also directed that special attention be paid to the vulnerable segments of society, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, during relief efforts.

“Efforts must be made not only to rescue and rehabilitate but also to prevent further loss of life through proactive measures,” he added.

