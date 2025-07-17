Gold price per tola falls Rs900 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,100 after a loss of Rs900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,441 after it shed Rs771.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,000 after a loss of Rs3,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. The rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $9, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,964.