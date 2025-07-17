BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Jul 17, 2025
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 06:27pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,100 after a loss of Rs900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,441 after it shed Rs771.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs356,000 after a loss of Rs3,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. The rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $9, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,964.

