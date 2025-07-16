BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Jul 16, 2025
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:36pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs356,000 after a loss of Rs3,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs305,212 after it shed Rs2,572.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs700 during the day..

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $30, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs4,014.

