Pakistan

UAF conducts first entrance test

Press Release Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 08:52am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sunday conducted first entrance test for the undergraduate degree admissions in which more than 15,000 candidates appeared.

On the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Zulfiqar Ali, foolproof arrangements were ensured for the candidates and their parents.

According to Convener Admission Committee, Dr Nadeem Abbas, the online registration for the second entrance test will be held from July 14 to July 28 and the test will be held on August 3 (Sunday).

The test centres are established in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Burewala, and Depalpur.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF entrance test

