BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.71%)
DGKC 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.91%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.39%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
GCIL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.93%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
NBP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.49%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.85%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.63%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.31%)
SSGC 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.58%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
TRG 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,927 Increased By 72.1 (0.52%)
BR30 39,943 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 137,296 Increased By 793.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 41,817 Increased By 264.3 (0.64%)
Jul 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm trades lower on profit-taking, market awaits export data

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2025 10:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday due to profit-taking, snapping a two-session winning streak, while the market awaited export data for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 52 ringgit, or 1.23%, to 4,178 ringgit ($982.60) a metric ton by the midday break.

“Today’s market is (focusing on) profit taking after its recent rise on the back of softer Dalian palm oil,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract was flat, while its palm oil contract slightly gained 0.02%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down by 0.43%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s lengthy 50-day deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war and avoid sanctions eased immediate supply concerns.

Palm oil gains tracking rival oils, higher crude prices

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, slightly weakened 0.05% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

India’s palm oil imports jumped to an 11-month high in June as refiners ramped up purchases due to a price discount compared to rival soyoil and sunflower oil, and to replenish depleted inventories.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,257 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,295 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market india palm oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm trades lower on profit-taking, market awaits export data

PSX extends historic rally as KSE-100 surges past 137,000 mark

Govt presents ‘compelling evidence’ of Pakistan’s economic recovery to Moody’s

FM Dar represents Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting with China’s President Xi

Pakistan develops its first-ever indigenous biomolecule to make anti-rabies vaccine

Pakistan cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000 tons

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Indian foreign minister meets China’s Xi

IHC suspends earlier order directing TRG Pakistan to hold elections

Pakistan’s Fast Cables joins UAE’s energy giant vendor network

MoC unveils NTP to narrow trade deficit

Read more stories